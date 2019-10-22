The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Demoreal K. Killebrew, 21, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Jonathan G. Wilson, 43, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Angela K. Rose, 52, of the 100 block of West 21st Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 3000 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A wallet and contents were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary in the 2300 block of Carter Road.
• A laptop computer, handbag and credit cards worth $870 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Avenue of the Parks.
• Beauty supplies worth $5,214 were reported stolen Friday from Ulta, 5241 Frederica St.
• Groceries worth $559 were reported stolen Friday from Kroger, 2630 Frederica St. The items were recovered.
• Two motor vehicle registration plates were reported stolen Sunday from Don Moore, 3200 Villa Point. The items were recovered.
• Tools worth $50 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2300 block of Middleground Drive.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1900 block of Alexander Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by John D. Koenig, 63, of the 4600 block of Town Square Court struck a pedestrian, Kevin Alvey, 57, at 10:21 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Southtown Boulevard. Alvey was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Monday in critical condition.
• Two vehicles collided at 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Villa Point. They were a car driven by Lucas D. Ruckdeschel, 17, of Whitesville and a car driven by Lucas W. Easter, 24, of the 3400 block of Old Mill Lane. Ruckdeschel was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 5:37 p.m. Friday on Leitchfield Road near East Fourth Street. They were a car driven by Danielle R. Wolf, 43, of Bowling Green and a car driven by Krista L. Christie, 33, of the 400 block of Reid Road. Christie was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 11:48 a.m. Saturday on Frederica Street near Time Drive. They were a car driven by Karin L. Schmiechen, 78, of the 3300 block of Wandering Lane and a sport utility vehicle driven by Ethan Jarvis, 29, of the 4100 block of West Yellowstone Landing. Jarvis' passenger, Willow Jarvis, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Alex R. Dennis, 16, of Lewisport struck a curb at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Frederica Street. Dennis' passenger, Brooklyn Kluck, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:55 p.m. Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Loop near Theater Drive. They were a car driven by Benjamin W. Hendrix, 64, of the 3400 block of Millers Fall Circle and a car driven by Thomas McGuyer, 88, of the 200 block of Rocky Acres Road. McGuyer was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• James M. Basham, 44, of the 700 block of Stone Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Friday from Owensboro Auto Trim Shop, 1824 E. Fourth St.
• Jewelry worth more than $3,000 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 5800 block of Graham Lane.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 5:08 p.m. Friday on Tamarack Road near Arlington Drive. They were a car driven by Taeja N. Moorman, 16, of the 3400 block of East Surrey Drive and a pickup truck driven by Lynn Head, 19, of the 100 block of East 19th Street. Moorman was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Steven A. Dockery, 32, of the 5300 block of Kentucky 1554 was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Garrett O. Myles, 21, of the 3500 block of Surrey Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
