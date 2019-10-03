The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ashley Hazelwood, 26, of Morgantown was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Victoria D. Bowman, 23, of the 1100 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Gift cards, CDs, cash and a handgun worth $1,485 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 4100 block of Brookhill Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Various items were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 7700 block of Old Kentucky 81.
• A vehicle containing a handgun was reported stolen Tuesday from the parking lot of Rural King, 801 Commerce Drive.
