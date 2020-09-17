The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eddie Bullington, 71, of the 700 block of Carol Stream was charged Friday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• Thomas Hopgood, 56, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.
• Cash and a handgun worth $365 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A robbery was reported Monday at Kendall-Perkins Park, 1201 West Fifth Street. The victim reported being assaulted by several individuals, who took the victim’s wallet and backpack. The victim sustained minor injuries in the incident.
• A motor vehicle decal was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Old Hartford Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.