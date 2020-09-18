The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher T. Anderson, 44, of the 700 block of Sturgeon Avenue was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Ford Explorer worth $2,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2700 block of Griffith Avenue.
• A scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Wednesday from Just Ride, 1418 East 18t St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Seth Bickett, 22, of the 0-100 block of Quail Ridge Court was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
