The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Juan Perez-Santizo, 20, of the 4700 block of Sydney Lane was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Richard B. Noffsinger, 36, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Iva R. Ellis, 37, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Bryant K. Clary, 35, of the 1700 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun, two guitar amplifiers and three guitars worth $620 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 100 block of Tennyson Drive.
• A handgun worth $419 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1800 block of McCreary Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Meadowland Drive.
• Cash worth $6,040 was reported stolen Monday from Hucks, 2245 Ragu Drive.
• A Plymouth Voyager worth $900 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 800 block of Jackson Street.
• A Toyota Camry worth $10,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 4100 block of Settlers Point.
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Brad M. Jent, 58, of Newburgh, Indiana, crashed in the roadway at 9:26 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Parrish Avenue. Jent was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jennifer C. Durbin, 52, of the 3500 block of Medley Road was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
• A television was damaged and two windows were broken in a burglary reported Monday at Marks Co., 2727 Kentronics Drive.
