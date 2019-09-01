The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Ann N. Johnson, 43, of Maceo was charged Friday with shoplifting under $10,000.Russel Cambron Wells, 36, of the 3700 block of Bordeaux Loops was charged Friday with failure to wear a seat belt, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia and delivery/manufacturing.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
Patrick Wilson, 39, of the 600 block of Sycamore Street was charged Friday night with first-degree fleeing or evading police, trafficking in marijuana and failure to/or improper signal.Matthew Skimmerhorn, 54, of the 900 block of Sycamore was charged Friday with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
