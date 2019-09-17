The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Warren B. Beard, 37, of the 2000 block of Oak Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Trenton K. Brown, 24, of the 1800 block of Brook Haven Court was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Joseph P. Stamper, 36, of the 1200 block of West 15th Street was charged Sunday with second-degree assault.
• Nicholas Zarate, 33, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A bicycle worth $80 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Boarman Drive.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Thursday on East 20th Street. The victim reported being assaulted by an acquaintance and two strangers at the acquaintance's home.
• Seven bottles of bourbon and three cans of beer worth $355 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of Westview Drive.
• Three pairs of Air Jordan 7 Retro tennis shoes worth $750 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 1900 block of Tamarack Road.
• A Kia Spectra worth $4,000 was reported stolen Saturday while parked at East Fourth Street near Center Street.
• An assault was reported Saturday on McFarland Avenue near Parrish Avenue. The victim says he was struck with a broom handle, a brick was thrown at him and the assailant attempted to stab him with a broom handle during an altercation.
• A firearm discharged was reported at 1:47 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of West 11th Street. The home was struck by a bullet, but no injuries were reported.
• An iPhone 7 and case worth $510 was reported stolen Sunday from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St.
• A scooter worth $900 was reported stolen Sunday from a parking lot in the 3400 block of Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:05 p.m. Friday on J.R. Miller Boulevard near East 24th Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Christopher S. Workman, 31, of Richburg, South Carolina, and a sport utility vehicle driven by Kelsey Bozeman, 32, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive. Workman's passenger, Timothy Scholin Jr., Bozeman and Bozeman's passenger, Macee Hidenrite were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released. Scholin was also treated at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 5:40 p.m. Friday on Tamarack Road near Arlington Drive. They were a scooter driven by Kevin W. Johnson, 43, of the 2400 block of Clay Street and a sport utility vehicle driven by Seth M. Cecil, 16, of the 5100 block of Seabiscuit Loop. Johnson was transported to OHRH, where he was listed Monday in fair condition.
• Two vehicles collided at 1:08 p.m. Saturday on West Third Street near Elm Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Shawn D. Goodfriend, 43, of the 200 block of Weikel Drive and a sport utility vehicle driven by Tara M. Fuller, 33, of the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. Fuller's passenger, Kaylee Fuller, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A motorcycle driven by David J. Bauldry, 36, of Evansville lost control at 5:06 p.m. Saturday on Southtown Boulevard near Goetz Drive, causing him to be thrown into a ditch. Bauldry was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• James D. Evans, 50, of the 5000 block of Grandview Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Cindy A. Hamilton, 49, of Beaver Dam was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Leo J. Mayorga, 36, of Livermore was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jeffrey S. Rickard, 36, of the 5000 block of Grandview Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Gerri J. Rickard, 60, of the 5000 block of Grandview Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
