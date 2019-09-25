The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Victoria McFarland, 34, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A wallet worth $15 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked at a home in the 4900 block of Ridge Creek Loop. Two of the vehicle's windows were busted during the incident.
• A motor vehicle registration plate worth $30 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue.
• Three lamps, a UK championship print, a UK collectible doll, a jade frog sculpture, an air compressor, two chainsaws, two string trimmers, tools and a bicycle worth $17,515 were reported stolen Monday at a home in the 500 block of St. Ann Street.
• An iPhone 7 was reported stolen Monday from Marathon convenience store, 2301 Breckenridge St.
• A robbery was reported at 1:28 a.m. Monday at a home in the 2000 block of West Ninth Street. Reports say two people in the home told police three men they did not know came into the home and demanded money and other items. A third man, who was also in the home, was struck in the arm with a handgun. Reports say the man who was struck did not require medical treatment.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided Saturday at 4:37 p.m. on Crittenden Street near East Fourth St. They were a vehicle driven by Kristin N. Miller, 27, of Crestwood, and a vehicle driven by Joshua W. Ehrhart, 26, of the 1100 block of Cedar Street. Miller and her passenger, Matthew T. Bullock, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 9 a.m. Friday on West Third Street near Locust Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Richard Janousek, 31, of Utica and a sport utility vehicle driven by Misty N. Osowicz, 31, of Philpot. Janousek was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A moped driven by Gloria S. Roberts, 37, homeless, struck a curb and overturned Sunday in the 2700 block of East Byers Avenue. Roberts was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Donna N. Montalvo, 74, of the 1300 block of St. Mary's Avenue collided with a parked trailer at 7:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Second Street. Montalvo was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
