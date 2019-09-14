The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Oliver G. Westerfield, 31, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with possession of matter depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
• Bryan D. White, 28, of the 600 block of Crittenden Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Three paintball guns with attachments, tools and a tool box, collectible cards, rifle parts, ammunition and a box of knives worth $2,450 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 1800 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
• Cash in the amount of $925 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 500 block of Hathaway Street.
• A birth certificate, Social Security card and jewelry worth $1,000 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1500 block of East 20th Street.
• Jeffrey C. Hancock 37, of the 7200 block of Kentucky 405 was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• William W. Hines, 48, of the 1400 block of Washington Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree bailjumping.
