The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Aaron M. Drake, 34, of Lexington was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Caroline F. Campbell, 48, of the 2600 block of Bittle Road was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Travis P. Manley, 33, of the 2600 block of East Victory Court was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Dillon R. Lindsey, 20, of the 500 block of Hall Street was charged Saturday with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Jorico A. Durr, 29, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Friday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Coy M. Bush, 34, of the 3800 block of Benttree Drive was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Anthony Henson, 61 of the 2500 block of Bittle Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Alex A. Lashbrook, 27, of Utica was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Stephen Johnson, 63, of Island was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Eric J. Archibald, 51, of the 400 block of Graystone Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Eileen R. Johnson, 46, of Calhoun was charged Friday with tampering with physical evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.