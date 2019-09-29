The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Daelin S. Kennedy, 18, of the 300 block of Camden Circle was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Bradley N. Graf, 49, of Rockport, Ill. was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Christie S. Middleton, 47, of the 4500 block of Frederica Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jerel L. Thruston, 25, of the 500 block of Poplar Street was charged Friday with first-degree criminal mischief.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Ryuan A. Goatee, 20, of Utica was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Cory T. Vincent, 34, of Whitesville was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Joseph C. Logsdon, 31, of the 1600 block of Mayo Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Chase D. McCowen, 27, homeless was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
