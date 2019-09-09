The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeffery Woods, 56, of the 300 block of East Third Street, was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking, more than $500, but less than $10,000.
• Daniel York, 40, of Owensboro, was charged Saturday with first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree fleeing and evading police.
• Ashton Jewell, 19, of the 4400 block of Courtside Drive, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Dawn Parks, 48, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Cody Renfrow, 21, of the 900 block of Dixiana Court, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Courtland Duvall, 26, of the 5500 block of Skyline Drive, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Christopher Tesort, 34, of the 1200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
