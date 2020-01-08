The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kevin L. Riggs, 58, of Whitesville was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• David A. Maberry, 21, of Philpot was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Amy M. Smith, 39, of the 1900 block of Tamarack Road was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Steven A. Lature, 36, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• An air compressor, a generator and power tools worth $1,810 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 700 block of East 19th Street.
• A gift card was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of Nassau Avenue.
• A rape was reported Monday. The victim reported she was raped by an acquaintance but could not identify the location of the incident.
• Two incidents of shoplifting were reported Monday at Kohls, 3440 Villa Point. Merchandise worth $1,450 was reported stolen and the thefts were believed to have been done by the same suspects.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 9:13 a.m. Sunday on East Fifth Street near J.R. Miller Boulevard. They were a scooter driven by Clifford D. Cattles, 40, of the 4500 block of Marlboro Drive and a car driven by John M. Huffman, 34, of the 3400 block of Professional Park Drive. Cattles was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:10 am. Sunday on Poindexter Street near West Fifth Street. They were a car driven by Austin T. King, 19, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive and a car driven by Rita T. Moorman, 69, of the 2400 block of West Eighth Street. King and Moorman were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:41 a.m. Monday on J.R. Miller Boulevard near East Legion Boulevard. They were a car driven by Polk L. Young, 77, of the 2400 block of Friendship Drive and a pickup truck driven by Ashley C. Gardner, 39, of the 1000 block of Old Hartford Road. Young was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Candy L. Burk, 39, of the 2400 block of Carpenter Drive, was charged Monday with third-degree assault and theft of identity.
• Computer equipment worth $4,500 was reported stolen Monday from a worksite on Kentucky 554 near Kentucky 81.
