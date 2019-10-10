The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Travis L. Elliott, 37, of the 600 block of Hale Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Miranda K. Nunnelly, 27, of the 500 block of St. Ann Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Xavier Boone, 33, of the 3600 block of Daviess Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash in the amount of $280 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Hathaway Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Robert Rodriguez-Ochoa, 39, of Louisville was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Milandra M. Tong, 22, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
