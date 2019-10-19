The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Olivia C. Jewell, 21, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jennifer D. Tuttle, 44, of the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence and flagrant nonsupport.
• Emerald E. Fentress, 32, of Louisville was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Donald W. Johnson, 80, of the 2700 block of West 10th Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• An iPhone XS Max smart phone worth $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from Sandbar night club, 1108 W. Ninth St.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Thursday on West Parrish Avenue. Two juveniles reported being abused by an acquaintance. Reports say the abuse occurred between January 2013 and December 2015.
• Merchandise worth $1,737 was reported stolen Thursday from Kohl's, 3440 Villa Point. The items were recovered.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 10:40 a.m. Thursday on New Hartford Road near Burlew Boulevard. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Linda L. Heady, 73, of the 2600 block of Cloverdale Drive and a pickup truck driven by Stephen E. Fischer, 62, of Utica. Heady was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Franklin D. Ward, 37, of the 6100 block of Old Lyddane Bridge Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Thursday on Browns Valley-Red Hill Road. A juvenile reported being abused by an acquaintance.
