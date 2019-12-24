The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Edward McDuffy, 52, of the 1300 block of Independence Avenue, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Charles Hope, 44, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash in the amount of $510 was reported stolen on Friday from Gourmet Meals To Go, at 1230 Crabtree Ave.
• A juvenile reported a sexual assault Friday, with the victim reporting she had been sodomized by an acquaintance.
• A first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon was reported Friday at Good Shepherd Church, at 3031 Bittel Road.
• A bicycle valued at $750 was reported stolen Saturday from a residence in the 2700 block of West Eighth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.