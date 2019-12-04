The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David P. Welch, 43, of the 900 block of Hall Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Theresa A. Nelson, 55, of Maceo was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Nathan A. Mattingly, 33, of the 4300 block of Scotty Lane was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation.
• Jacob T. Wilkinson, 27, of the 1000 block of Hall Street was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at Owensboro Motors, 1600 W. Second St.
• Cash in the amount of $400 and $150 in "Kohls Cash" was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
• Two refrigerators, an electric stove, a microwave, a dishwasher, a washing machine and a clothes dryer worth $4,450 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3500 block of Comanche Place.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2100 block of Churchill Drive.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary in two storage units at 18th Street Mini Warehouses, 931 E. 18th St.
• A mailed package containing sleep medication worth $800 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 500 block of Stockton Drive.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Harold Grubbs, 82, of the 2000 block of West Sixth Street left the road and struck a utility pole at 4:52 p.m. Nov. 26 on West Fifth Street near Orchard Street. Grubbs was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday on East Parrish Avenue near Center Street. They were a car driven by Joseph A. Roach, 72, of the 1600 block of St. Mary's Avenue and a pickup truck driven by Edgar A. Gordon, 45, of the 3100 block of Harness Loop. Roach was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Anthony L. Dean, 45, of the 6900 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and first-degree bailjumping.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Ashley Russelburg, 36, of Lewisport left the road and struck a ditch at 6:25 p.m. Thursday in the 10900 block of Kentucky 657. Russelburg was transported to OHRH and transferred to another facility. Owensboro Health officials had no information on where Russelburg was transferred.
• A car driven by Whitford Couk, 72, of the 3200 block of Shadewood Terrace left the road and struck a building Nov. 27 on Springhill Drive. Couk was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
