The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Meghan J. Bratcher, 32 of the 1200 block of Venable Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Dakota C. Lane, 21, of the 900 block of Pepper Tree Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Traffic accidents
• A vehicle driven by Christine Brown, 69, of the 2400 block of Friendship Drive struck a pedestrian, Regan L Stallings, 23, of the 2500 block of Apollo Court at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of U.S. 60, formerly known as the Wendell Ford Expressway. Sheriff's department reports say Stallings was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of apparent injuries that were not life-threatening.
Kentucky State Police
• Ryan F. Rubel, 54, of the 4000 block of Benttree Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
