The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Megan N. Hamilton, 30, of the 2900 block of Trails Way was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• William G. Pleasant Jr., 54, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A handgun worth $383 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 700 block of Stone Street.
• A Chevrolet pickup truck sustained $800 in damage during an attempted auto theft Monday in the 1600 block of Moseley Street.
• A rape was reported Monday, with the victim reporting she had been raped by an acquaintance at Malco Cinemas, 2700 Calumet Trace.
• Sixteen cases of motor oil were reported stolen in a Monday burglary in a non-attached garage Monday in the 1200 block of East 16th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jeramey A. Hawkins, 42, of Louisville was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Heather D. Estes, 42, of Louisville was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jazmyne L. Harper, 39, of the 200 block of Sycamore Street was charged Monday with forgery of a prescription.
