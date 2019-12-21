The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William D. Lomax, 52, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christina L. Oakley, 31, of the 1500 block of Daviess Street was charged Thursday with first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree bailjumping.
• Cash in the amount of $200 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2900 block of Bittel Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Martell A. Johnson, 21, of the 800 block of Center Street was charged Thursday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• Ashley N. Steward, 21, of Beaver Dam was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.