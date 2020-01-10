The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A Buick LaCrosse worth $6,100 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1700 block of East 22nd Street.
• A Dodge Charger worth $5,000 was reported stolen Wednesday while parked in the 1500 block of Hall Street. The vehicle was recovered destroyed.
• Two purses and their contents worth $200 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2700 block of Castlewood Place.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• An undisclosed amount of cash was reported stolen Wednesday from Audubon Elementary School, 300 Worthington Road.
• A Chevrolet van was reported stolen Wednesday from McDonald's, 2306 Kentucky 144.
