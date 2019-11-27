The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mark A. Alexander 29, of the 2700 block of Lookout Drive was charged Monday with third-degree assault.
• Seth A. Barnhart, 40, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Richard W. Myatt, 32, of Philpot was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremy H. English, 41, of the 1800 block of Churchill Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 10:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Frederica Street near West Parrish Avenue. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Barbara J. Carrico, 75, of the 3900 block of Brookside Court and a sport utility vehicle driven by Boyd G. Bartlett, 67, of Utica. Carrico was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Hugh D. Keiser, 29, of Utica was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Jeffery L. Wilkerson, 54, of Hawesville was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Jonah N. Clark, 24, of the 400 block of East 21st Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 7:35 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Kentucky 54. They were a pickup truck driven by Matthew R. Witherspoon, 17, of Philpot and a pickup truck driven by Abey Freels, 37, of Philpot. Freels' passenger, Breeana Freels, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by James Guthrie, 30, of Utica left the road and struck a utility pole at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 12400 block of Ventrees Road. Guthrie was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
