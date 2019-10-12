The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steven B. Siddons, 43, of the 1200 block of West Fourth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Hydrocodone worth $500 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Prescription drugs worth $8 were reported stolen Thursday from a building housing several state agencies in the 3600 block of Wathens Crossing.
• Two televisions, clothing, shoes and curtains worth $1,905 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Poindexter Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• William C. Nichols, 49, of the 7400 block of French Island Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.