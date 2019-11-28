The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nathan M. Payne, 42, of the 2200 block of Berkshire Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Corina M. Trevino, 53, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• A PlayStation 4, prescription drugs, clothing, jewelry, hygiene products, two iPhones, a knife collection and cash worth $7,986 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3400 block of Wandering Lane.
• A handgun and a credit card worth $400 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorne Drive.
• Sports trading cards, a video game system and a purse worth $340 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Hall Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 2:09 p.m. Monday on Breckenridge Street near East Fourth Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Darrell A. Baize, 31, of Boonville, Indiana, and a sport utility vehicle driven by Kim A. Kelley, 58, also of Boonville. Kelley was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Three vehicles collided at 12:55 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Frederica Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Cheyenne Merimee, 18, of the 900 block of Isaac Shelby Drive, a car driven by Haven Algood, 19, of Calhoun and a car driven by Mason Lanham, 23, of Lewisport. Algood was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Brian N. Conner, 48, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A trailer was reported stolen Monday from Kentucky Dream Homes, 3615 Kentucky 144.
