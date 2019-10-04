The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Blaise E. Trogolo, 25, of Philpot was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Marla L. Huff, 28, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Lou Ann Bearley, 47, of the 2300 block of Citation Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property under $500, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a handgun by a minor Wednesday, in an incident where the juvenile pointed a handgun at a person in the 1800 block of West Fourth Street.
• A wedding ring worth $4,400 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1900 block of Meadow Grass Creek.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Paula F. Dehn, 68, of the 4400 block of Hillcrest struck a pedestrian, Martha J. Blaney, 72, of the 1500 block of Linden Avenue at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Old Hartford Road. Blaney was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she was listed Thursday in fair condition.
