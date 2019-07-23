The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Amanda M. Ixmatlahua-Citahaua, 27, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Dustin M. Davis, 37, of the 300 block of East Ninth Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $600 was reported stolen Friday while parked in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
• A bicycle worth $50 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 900 block of Hill Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Cruze worth $9,900 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive. The vehicle was recovered.
• An assault was reported Saturday at Ten-O-Six Nightclub, 1006 E. Fourth St. The victim reported being hit in the head with a beer bottle in an altercation in the parking lot.
• Two bottles of perfume worth $156 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2500 block of Apollo Court.
