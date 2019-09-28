The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Stafford W. Storey, 53, of the 2800 block of Daviess Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Wesley Norton, 32, of the 2500 block of Haviland Drive was Thursday with third-degree assault.
•Laterrian D. Burroughs, 18, of the 2900 block of Wandering Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Carrie L. Herring, 50, of Nashville, Tennessee was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Kyle B. Jordan, 29, of Beaver Dam was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Christopher S. Williams, 38, of the 700 block of Cedar Street was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• A purse was stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Remington Way. The vehicle's window was broken during the theft.
