The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher D. Pate, 37, of the 1500 block of Venable Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Brittany N. Thorpe, 30, of the 1300 block of Baber Way was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Yovanda J. Roberts, 36, of the 800 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree forgery and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Leadwar Acton, 57, of the 500 block of East Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A vehicle towing dolly worth $4,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from U-Haul, 2400 W. Second St.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary in the 700 block of Plum Street. The home's occupant was assaulted in the incident but did not require medical treatment.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:45 p.m. Sunday on East Byers Avenue near Summer Walk. They were a van driven by Suin N. Rung, 41, of the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue and a sport utility vehicle driven by Katie O. Harris, 32, of the 2300 block of Trails Lake Garden. Rung's passenger, Cung Thang, and Harris were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Jack L. Alvey, 57, of the 2800 block of Legion Park Drive left the road and struck a ditch at 5:37 p.m. Monday on Hall School Road near Kentucky 56. Alvey was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.