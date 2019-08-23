The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Adin Merida-Dominguez, 28, of the 200 block of Bolivar Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Douglas F. Vaughn, 35, homeless, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and theft of a controlled substance under $10,000.
• Brett C. Bruner, 47, of the 700 block of Crittenden Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Laura N. Bermudez, 29, of Greenville was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Talitha N. House, 39, of the 5000 block of Millers Mill Road was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000.
• A tackle box, fishing gear and a child's car seat worth $800 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at Don Moore Hyundai, 3200 Villa Point. In a second incident, vehicle parts worth $1,200 were stolen from a second vehicle on the lot.
• Cash worth $50 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Frederica Street.
• Two string trimmers worth $638 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at the Owensboro Street Department, 1410 W. Fifth St.
• A robbery was reported Wednesday in the 700 block of Sycamore Street. The victim reported an unknown man pushed her down and stole her purse.
• An engagement ring with a wedding band worth $8,000 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2500 block of O'Bryan Boulevard.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday on Frederica Street near West Fifth Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by John H. Reed, 78, of the 4700 block of Farmview Drive and a pickup truck driven by Michael D. Autry, 54, of the 100 block of West 18th Street. Reed was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• A Chevrolet pickup truck was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1400 block of Old Ben Ford Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:10 p.m. on Boston Laffoon Road. They were a car driven by Christopher Kelly, 20, of Philpot and a sport utility vehicle driven by Gregory S. Williams, 46, of Philpot. Kelly's passenger, Tiffany Raymer, and Williams were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
