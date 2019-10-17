The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John R. Jones, 32, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with second-degree robbery.
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Donald G. Nicely, 78, of the 2200 block of Middleground Drive crashed after swerving to avoid a collision at 5:19 a.m. Monday on Crabtree Avenue near West Fifth Street. Nicely was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Wednesday in fair condition.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Goetz Drive. They were a school bus driven by Kimberly C. Wells, 56, of the 3700 block of Bordeaux Loop North, and a car driven by Karen L. Williams, 72, of the 5400 block of Ridge Point Court. Williams was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Three vehicles collided at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday on Kentucky 554 near Todd Bridge Road. They were a pickup truck driven by Nicholas D. Payne, 17, of the 8500 block of Kentucky 81, a car driven by Raygen V. Bennett, 35, of the 5400 block of Diane Avenue and a pickup truck driven by Randy L. Shauss, 32, of Evansville. Payne was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
