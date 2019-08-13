The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charletta Davis-Settles, 31, homeless was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A dishwasher worth $150 was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 2600 block of West Sixth Street. The dishwasher was later recovered.
• A clothes washer, a dryer, a refrigerator and a stove worth $1,200 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Friday in the 2700 block of West Eighth Street. The victim reported an acquaintance attempted to hit her with his vehicle during an altercation.
• A leather purse, cash, a key chain and keys, an iPhone 6 and a laptop computer worth $9,243 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 4100 block of Kipling Drive.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 800 block of East 15th Street.
• Sheet metal worth $3,000 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2600 block of West Fifth Street.
• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $9,000 was reported stolen Saturday while parked in the 900 block of East 19th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Ling Kee, 41, of the 400 block of Legion Boulevard was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Timothy T. Terry, 57, of Central City was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
