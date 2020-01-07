The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Seth X. Bruner, 26, of the 3600 block of Decidedly Court was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Lee W. Aders, 30, of Richland, Indiana, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Alma V. Hester, 24 of Henderson was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ronald L. Mills, 57, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Corey L. Lanham, 30, of the 0-100 block of Maple Lead Court was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• Daniel R. Nesmith, 48, of the 3000 block of Daviess Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A trailer worth $1,200 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 600 block of Leitchfield Road.
• Two ladders worth $130 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1220 block of Hall Street.
• Cash in the amount of $2,375 was reported stolen Friday from Check Into Cash, 3525 Frederica St.
• A laptop computer and a backpack worth $1,145 was reported stolen Friday from Big Lots, 4610 Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 8:36 a.m. Thursday on Leitchfield Road. They were a car driven by Damian K. Shouse, 34, of the 3800 block of Kipling Drive and a car driven by Sarah E. France, 27, of the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue. Shouse was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 8:33 p.m. Friday on the Glover H. Cary Bridge. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by by James Bailey, 59, of Livermore and a sport utility vehicle driven by Mackenzie Burchett, 29, of Indianapolis. Burchett was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• James O. Sutherlin, 45, of the 2000 block of East Sixth Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Gregory A. Green, 56, of the 300 block of Riverside Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Jeep was broken into Friday while parked in the 3700 block of Buckland Square.
• A cell phone, laptop computer and clothing were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2300 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 4900 block of Diamond Drive.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Ryan T. Hagan, 26, of Whitesville left the road and struck a tree at 11:32 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Ward Road. Hagan's passenger, Mark T. Hamilton, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
