The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John M. McClain, 53, of Franklin was charged Monday with flagrant nonsupport.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with theft of identity.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with tampering with physical evidence.
• Eighteen books worth $1,010 were reported stolen Monday from Brescia University Library, 107 W. Seventh St.
• Cash worth $550 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3300 block of Imperial Place.
• A Toyota Corolla worth $750 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 1700 block of Hollendale Drive.
• A Kia Spectra worth $4,800 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Cedar Street.
