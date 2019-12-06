The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dustin W. Ferguson, 27, homeless was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• Earnest L. Bandy, 31, of Southhaven, Mississippi, was charged Thursday with second-degree strangulation.
• Carl J. Lovett, 38, of Greenville was charged Wednesday with theft of identity.
• Najee T. Johnson, 27, of the 1600 block of East 17th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Jaelin S. Reese, 39, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree escape.
• A juvenile was arrested Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• A rape was reported Wednesday on Shawnee Drive. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A solar panel, window air conditioner, tools and an air compressor worth $3,179 were reported stolen Tuesday from a construction site in the 3800 block of Frederica Street.
• Christmas ornaments, six Mardi Gras masks and porcelain dolls worth $830 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a non-attached garage in the 1600 block of East 20th Street.
• An iPhone XR, an iPhone 7, a leather pack, a laptop computer, a DVR, two security cameras and a battery charger were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East 27th Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Stephen Campbell, 68, of the 900 block of Rogers Court and a car driven by Patricia Kelley, 60, of the 1600 block of East 17th Street. Kelley was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released. Kelley's passenger, Mary B. Gray, was transported to OHRH where she was listed Thursday in serious condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.