The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Frederick J. Flower, 41, of the 1700 block of Leitchfield Road was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation.
• Michael G. Aldridge II, 43, of the 2200 block of was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kimberly R. Edwards, 47, of the 3000 block of Calhoun Road was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeffrey G. Matlock, 51, of Lewisport was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and driving under the influence.
• James D. Taylor, 18, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Two tires were slashed and a swimming pool was damaged by vandalism Sunday at a home in the 800 block of Gardenside Drive.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 10:51 p.m. Thursday on East Byers Avenue near Veach Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Melanie L. Thomas, 21, of Utica and a car driven by Alexandria R. Knight, 26, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue. Thomas and her passenger, Maria F. Thorpe, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A moped driven by Jordan A. Locke, 18, of the 7000 block of Lamplite Circle was struck by a vehicle at 2:21 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue. Locke was treated for injuries at OHRH and released. The vehicle, described as a gold Crown Victoria, fled the scene.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:18 p.m. on Kentucky 54 near Highland Pointe Drive. They were a car driven by Lois A. Welch, 73, of Rockport, Indiana, and a pickup truck driven by Brandon T. Payne, 17, of Philpot. Welch was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jaymes F. Devine, 32, of the 9400 block of U.S. 60 West was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Lacedrick L. Watt, 32, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Sunday with first-degree robbery.
• Cash, cable, wire and tools worth $3,200 were reported stolen Friday from Browns Valley Trucking, 8561 U.S. 431.
• Five half dollars were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Camden Drive.
• A rock was thrown through a window Friday at a home in the 6900 block of Leah Lane.
• A handgun was reported stolen Saturday from a motorcycle bag at a home in the 9300 block of Kentucky 764.
