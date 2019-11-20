The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Daniel M Farris, 34, homeless, was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Daniel E. McDurmon, 40, of the 8900 block of Brushy Fork Road was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Bonnie M. Feldpausch, 50, of the 800 block of East Glenn Court was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Desmond M. Griffith, 21, of the 500 block of Elm Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary.
• Du Du, 27, of the 500 block of Bolivar Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A washer and dryer set worth $300 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 500 block of Foust Avenue.
• A PlayStation 4 and video games worth $265 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Trailblazer worth $2,500 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 300 block of East 21st Street.
• Four chainsaws worth $650 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Hall Street.
• A water heater, tools and copper wire worth $1,350 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 900 block of Hill Avenue.
• A Jeep Wrangler sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Monday while parked in the 3500 block of Villa Point.
• A bicycle worth $1,200 was reported stolen Monday from the Owensboro Convention Center, 510 W. Second St.
• A moped was destroyed by suspected arson Tuesday in the 900 block of Walnut Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jeremy Rickard, 42, of Calhoun was charged Monday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
