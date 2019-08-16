The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jonathan L. Brown, 28, of Philpot was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of synthetic drugs (second or subsequent offense).
• Tyshawn D. Hawkins, 19, homeless, was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Hunter M. Byrne, 19, of the 2600 block of Duke Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
• Justin W. Carf, 31, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Thursday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Bradley A. Rone, 35, of the 4200 block of Brookhill Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tracy Dickens, 46, of Hartford was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• A motor vehicle registration plate worth $20 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1300 block of Leitchfield Road.
• A handgun worth $450 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Village Run.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 400 block of East 21st Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• An attempted cattle theft was reported Wednesday at a farm in the 7500 block of Crooked Creek. The incident occurred on Aug. 8. Reports say an unknown person attempted to steal calves by driving them out of their pens to another pen, bringing them in contact with an electric fence. Reports say two calves were killed in the attempted theft.
Kentucky State Police
• Nathan C. Evans, 32, of Utica was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
