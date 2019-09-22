The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shannon Tinnell, 42, of the 2600 block of Southwood Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Benjamin Dickens, 34, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• John Richard Daugherty, 42, of the 1300 block of Carter Road, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Shana M. Wood, 30, of Bremen was charged Saturday with taking contents worth more than $500 but less than $10,000 from a motor vehicle.
