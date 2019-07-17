The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shalonna Coker, 43, of the 500 block of Manchester Loop, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Francisca L. Garcia, 26, of the 600 block of Dalton Street was charged Monday with theft of identity.
• Todd E. Carpenter, 51, of the 1600 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Louis W. Byard, 47, of Lewisport was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• A Ford Taurus worthy $750 was reported stolen Monday while parked in the 4500 block of Frederica Street.
• A Kia Optima worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3000 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Stacy W. Sholar, 51, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A handgun was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 10400 block of Kelly Cemetery Road. The homeowner told deputies the firearm was believed stolen sometime between May and June.
