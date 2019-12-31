The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Madison Brown, 19, of the 1200 block of Wayside Drive East was charged Monday with driving under the influence, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Cindy Lou Cline,51, of the 0-100 block of River Road was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Juwan M. Farmer, 21, of the 2500 block of Strickland Drive Loop was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• Wesley A. Baker, 33, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Merchandise worth $547 was reported stolen Friday from Kohls, 3440 Villa Point. The merchandise was recovered.
• A backpack containing medical equipment of undetermined value was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of East 25th Street.
• Three bass guitars, two electric guitars, lighting equipment and a digital camera worth $2,000 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at an office building in the 700 block of East Sixth Street.
• A rape was reported Saturday on West Third Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A motor scooter worth $500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 1600 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A Macbook Pro worth $2,799 was reported Sunday from Best Buy, 5101 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Jeffrey C. Hancock,38, of Maceo was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
Kentucky State Police
• Mark A. Collins, 45, of the 1500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terry W. Copeland, 66, of Evansville was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Leslie F. Hamilton, 56, of the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
