The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jay H. O'Neal, 42, of the 500 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Wesley A. Morris, 35, of the 400 block of East 20th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Two juveniles were charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• An iPad and a checkbook worth $530 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at Affordable Autos LLC, 624 W. Fourth St.
• A Suzuki Sidekick containing a phone, keys, checkbooks and a bicycle was reported stolen Wednesday while parked in the 300 block of Frederica Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Frederick W. Hauf III, 47, of Fort Worth, Texas, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• David J. Barnett, 19, of the 700 block of Plum Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
