The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Justin W. Carf, 31, of the 2000 block of Cullen Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree strangulation.
• Kenneth R. Rideout, 49, of the 3600 block of Buckland Square was charged Friday with first-degree burglary.
• Robin L. Goedinghaus, 48, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Brad L. Davis, 42, of the 1300 block of Independence Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• Summer D. Payne, 37, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Noel R. Jones, 50, of the 2300 block of Triple Crown Way was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Lee M. Rouse, 36, of the 3500 block of Dove Loop was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Two canes, WWF action figures, a TV, audio-visual equipment, a computer tablet, a chainsaw and a string trimmer worth $940 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 700 block of Stone Street.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by James Alvey, 87, struck a parked vehicle at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on Werner Avenue near West 12th Street. Alvey was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 6:50 a.m. Thursday on Ewing Road near Ebach Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Patrick D. Givens, 20, of Beaver Dam and a car driven by Chad E. Henderson, 35, of Calhoun. Henderson was treated for injuries at ORHR and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Tristan E. Rideout, 20, of the 1400 block of Sullivan Loop was charged Tuesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kentucky State Police
• Damian M. Estes, 22, of the 1600 block of Leitchfield Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
