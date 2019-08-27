The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christina D. Wright, 20, of the 2500 block of West 10th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at Gene's Health Food, 1738 Sweeney St.
• Two cell phones valued at $550 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
• Furniture worth $700 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 700 block of West Eighth Street.
• A BMW sustained $200 in vandalism damage Saturday in the 700 block of Dornell Street.
• A rape was reported Wednesday on East Yellowstone Drive. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A burglary was reported Saturday at a home in the 2200 block of Belmont Drive. Reports say an acquaintance forced his way into the home and assaulted the victim, who sustained minor injuries.
• A generator worth $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a lot in the 700 block of West Second Street.
• A shotgun, a handgun, shotgun shells and a television worth $310 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 100 block of West 20th Street.
Traffic accidents
• Three vehicles collided at 3:27 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Frederica Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Clay Q. Brown, 19, of the 700 block of Parkway Drive, a sport utility vehicle driven by Cynthia A. Kemp, 71, of the 4500 block of Lake Forest Driven and a sport utility vehicle driven by Amber K. Smith, 27, of the 5600 block of Woodcrest Lane. Kemp was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Frederica Street near West 18th Street. They were a car driven by Gavin E. Fuchs, 17, of Santa Claus, Indiana, and a bicycle ridden by Chloe Wallen, 14, of the 200 block of East 23rd Street. Wallen was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Romeo Mendez-Gomez, 39, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A trailer worth $7,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 2700 block of Kelly Cemetery Road.
• Jewelry and purses were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 6300 block of Jack Hinton Road.
• A burglary was reported Saturday at a home in the 200 block of Potts Road. Reports say the occupant was not sure if anything had been stolen.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Veach Road. They were a car driven by Molly O. Hudson, 16, of the 800 block of James Garrard Drive and a sport utility vehicle driven by Christy Hinton, 41, of the 2900 block of Daviess Street. Hinton was listed in fair condition Monday at OHRH.
