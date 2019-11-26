The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Leopoldo M. Juarez, 40, of the 2000 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Budge R. Roach, 30, of the 2000 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Rudivier V. Ramirez, 27, of the 600 block of Time Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Christopher A. Knabel, 25, of Tell City, Indiana, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Derek L. Owen, 46, of the 600 block of Jed Place was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An iPhone 8 worth $850 was reported stolen Friday after being misplaced in a parking lot in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• A burgoo kettle worth $300 was reported stolen Friday from a storage building in the 700 block of Leitchfield Road.
• Mail containing a money card was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 700 block of George Street.
• A Ford F-150 pickup truck sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Saturday while parked at a home in the 700 block of Canterbury Road.
• An assault was reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Ninth Street. The victim reported he was riding his bicycle when he was struck from behind by a man he did not know. The victim fell from the bicycle and was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided Friday in the 2200 block of East Parrish Avenue. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Andrew S. Howard, 21, of Whitesville and a sport utility vehicle driven by Felicia N. Horne, 30, of the 1200 block of Castlewood Place. Horne was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A scooter driven by Cynthia Shouse, 57, of the 100 block of Sycamore Street collided with a curb and overturned at 4:47 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Leitchfield Road. Forrest Shouse, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released. Cynthia Shouse was listed in good condition Monday at the hospital.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 4700 block of Kentucky 81.
• A van sustained vandalism damage when someone attempted to pry up the hood Friday at a home in the 5400 block of Ruidoso Loop.
Kentucky State Police
• Antonia G. Caudill-Holland, 41, of Elizabethtown was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and impersonating a police officer.
• David J. Wilson, 62, of the 700 block of James Garrard Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.