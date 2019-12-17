The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• Two vehicles each sustained $500 in vandalism damage Thursday while parked in the 3500 block of Monticello Drive.
• A Scion TC worth $3,200 was reported stolen Friday while parked in the 2400 block of Frederica Street.
• Three totes containing Fenton Art Glass, two microwave ovens and five lamps worth $,1,840 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a rental storage facility in the 2300 block of West Fifth Street.
• Cash in the amount of $1,600 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1500 block of Daviess Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 600 block of East 27th Street.
• A robbery was reported at 3:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue. Reports say the victim reported two men approached him, brandished a handgun and robbed him of $2,000 in cash.
• A home sustained $600 in damage to drywall in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 1900 block of Tamarack Road.
• An attempted robbery was reported at 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Buckland Square. The victim, a Lyft driver, reported two people got into his vehicle and demanded cash. The two fled without any money when the victim called 911, reports say.
• Nothing was taken during a Sunday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Walnut Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:35 p.m. Saturday on New Hartford Road near East 24th Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Juan Gutierez, 37, of the 1900 block of Hall Street and a sport utility vehicle driven by Bryant L. Taylor, 47, of Philpot. Taylor and his passenger, Cameron Meschko-Taylor, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Lal S. Cin, 31, of the 2300 block of Monroe Avenue struck a parked vehicle at 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Tamarack Road. Cin was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by Clifford Lee Stewart, 25, of Utica left the road, struck a ditch and overturned at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of U.S. 231. Stewart was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 11:33 p.m. Saturday on the Glover H. Cary Bridge. They were a car driven by Richard K. Hodge, 57, of Henderson and a car driven by Zachary T. Kinder, 20, of Rockport, Indiana. Kinder and his passenger, Kyle Kinder, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
Traffic accidents
• Tara M. Goodman, 44, of the 800 block of Poindexter Street was charged Sunday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
