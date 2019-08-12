The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michelle R. Harris, 32, of the 1200 block of Holly Avenue, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, and first-degree fleeing and evading police.
• Milandra M. Tong, 22, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Roger W. Stogner Jr., 39, of the 9100 block of Jack Hinton Road, was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Chad A. Ramsey, 39, of Cannelton, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• William B. Turner, 28, of the 2100 block of Asbury Court, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
