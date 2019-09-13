The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tiffany Whitten, 33, of the 1700 block of Hollendale Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Scott E. Garrard, 42, of the 2500 block of Baker Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Tuesday from a home in the 2300 block of Old Henderson Road. Reports say the victim reported a stranger pointed a gun at him while trying to repossess his car.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle struck a pedestrian, Catherine Palmer, 26, of the 700 block of Omega Street at 5:25 p.m. Monday on Breckenridge Street near Stone Street. Reports say the driver stopped to help Palmer, who didn't think she was initially injured. The driver left the scene without Palmer getting her full name. Palmer later went to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she was treated and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Christopher L. Warner, 27, of the 1500 block of East 18th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Patrick G. Betts, 53, of the 3300 block of Dark Star Court was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Catiana Cruz-Velis, 21, of Bowling Green was charged Wednesday with with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
• A boat motor, lights, gas tanks, a fire extinguisher and batteries were reported stolen from a boat Wednesday at Elite Storage, 7100 U.S. 431.
• A wedding ring worth $1,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 10000 block of McCamish Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4 p.m. Tuesday on New Hartford Road near East 27th Street. They were a motorcycle driven by Kerry W. McDaniel, 25, of Fordsville and a vehicle driven by Horacio Peralta-Marinkovic, 60, of the 3100 block of Spring Ridge Parkway. McDaniel was transported to OHRH and listed Thursday in fair condition.
