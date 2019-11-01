The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William G. Pleasant, Jr., 54, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Wednesday with attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, forgery of a prescription for a controlled substance and criminal possession of a forged prescription.
• Julie A. Kaput, 47, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Mark A. Anderson, 28, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert J. Lomax, 39, of the 2500 block of Wimsatt Court, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• More than $500 in coins were taken from a machine Wednesday at Jo's In & Out Laundry, 1361 E. Fourth St.
• A 2007 Ford Edge was scratched with a key causing $1,000 in damage Wednesday in the 300 block of East 21st Street.
• A knife valued at $44 was stolen Oct. 23 from mail sent to Master Pawn, 1031 E. 18th St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided Thursday at Kentucky 54 and Highland Pointe Drive. They were a Chevy Malibu driven by Kage A. Willis, 17, of the 3300 block of East Sixth Street, and a Chrysler 200 driven by Jason A. Belew, 37, of Philpot. Willis and Stephanie Belew, 36, of Philpot, were treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
Traffic accidents
• A vehicle driven by Selina K. Priest, 24, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue, left the roadway in the 5800 block of Kentucky 405 Wednesday and overturned. Priest and Aurora M. Pendleton, 3, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue, were taken to OHRH. Hospital officials said there is no record of Priest. Aurora was treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.