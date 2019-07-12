The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Quan D. Shemwell, 52, of the 1600 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Jayleo Lawrence, 41, of the 4700 block of Sydney Lane was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• A scooter worth $700 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 900 block of East 19th Street.
• A motorcycle, an air conditioning unit, a generator, a lawnmower and a string trimmer worth $6,500 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of Churchill Drive.
• Cash in the amount of $115 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at Bella Vita, 1308 Triplett St.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Alex R. Payne, 30, of Tell City was charged Thursday with use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 16), use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 18) and possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
• Dominic A. Murphy, 25, of the 3200 block of East Sixth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
