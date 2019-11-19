The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jessica Stinnett, 31, of the 3300 block of Ridgewood Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Jeromy Parkman, 32, of the 1300 block of East 19th Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing and evading police (motor vehicle), and first-degree fleeing and evading police (on foot.)
• Amber N. Brown, 30, of Corydon, Indiana, was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary.
• Robin R. Otto, 46, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street, was charged Sunday with theft of identity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Troy Dicken, 40, of the 1900 block of Terrace Place, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Clothing valued at $1,088.89 was reported stolen Nov. 13 from Academy Sports, at 3051 Highland Point.
• A bookshelf valued at $50, a TV valued at $200, and miscellaneous clothing items were reported stolen Nov. 14 from AAA Rent-A-Space West, at 2731 W. Fourth St.
• A first-degree strangulation was reported Saturday at a residence in the 1300 block of East 19th Street.
• Two firearms valued at $850 were reported stolen Saturday from a residence in the 4000 block of Caddie Cove.
Traffic accidents
• A two-vehicle car crash occurred Saturday at Old Hartford Road and Triplett Street. The vehicles were a Toyota Camry driven by Charles G. Howard, 87, of Morgantown, and a Toyota Prius driven by Sean A. Ernest, 47, of the 2900 block of McAlister Point. A passenger in Howard's vehicle, Doris C. Haragan, 87, of the 2900 block of Turfway Drive, was listed in good Monday afternoon. A passenger in Ernest's vehicle, Caroline Wallace, 53, of the 1400 block of West Fourth Street, was treated at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Tristan J. Simpson, 23, of Hawesville, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Haley M. Shepherd, 23, of the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.